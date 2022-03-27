Signaturefd LLC Purchases 175 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.71.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

