The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.03 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

