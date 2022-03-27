Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.61. Approximately 64,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 64,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31.

Get Lasertec alerts:

About Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY)

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.