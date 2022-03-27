Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,356 shares during the quarter. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF makes up 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 84.02% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

