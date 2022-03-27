Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 390.3% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $14.60 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

