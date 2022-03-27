Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 63.6% in March

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16,830.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

