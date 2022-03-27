British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading 1.4% Higher

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.46. 2,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.