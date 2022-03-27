ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

