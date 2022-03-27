RMB Capital Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $217.52 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Synaptics Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.