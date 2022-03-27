Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.63 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.