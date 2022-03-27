Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,110 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,963,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

