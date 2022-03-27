Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.