Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

