Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

In other news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 over the last three months. 10.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.