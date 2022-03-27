Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.
In other news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 over the last three months. 10.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
