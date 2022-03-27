Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

