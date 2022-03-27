Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.
Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.