Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,000,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

