Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Decreases By 50.0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUTKY opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

