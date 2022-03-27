RMB Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

CP stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

