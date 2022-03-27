RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 4,849 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

