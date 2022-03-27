Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $302,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,906,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $586.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.29.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

