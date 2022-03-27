Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $455,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

