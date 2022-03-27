Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.31. 3,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

