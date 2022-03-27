Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.82.

NYSE AMRC opened at $82.97 on Thursday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

