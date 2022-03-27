Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

