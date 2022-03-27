Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SND stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 over the last three months. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

