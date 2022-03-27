Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

SQNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

