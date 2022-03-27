SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB opened at $0.56 on Friday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

