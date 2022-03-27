Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

PLBC stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.60. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 36.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

