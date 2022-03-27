Analysts Set Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Target Price at $76.23

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.23.

NRDBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

