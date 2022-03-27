Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

