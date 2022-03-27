Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Head to Head Analysis

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zynex and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 135.36%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 13.13% 27.28% 18.10% Precision Optics -8.58% -19.38% -10.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $130.30 million 1.93 $17.10 million $0.44 14.39 Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.12 -$100,000.00 ($0.06) -32.83

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zynex beats Precision Optics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

