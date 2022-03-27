Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $223.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

