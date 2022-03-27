Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $561.87 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.76 and a 200-day moving average of $613.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

