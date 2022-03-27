Piper Sandler Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $62.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

