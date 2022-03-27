China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 2,611.1% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

