KeyCorp Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $77.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.