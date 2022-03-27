Bank of America Begins Coverage on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.91 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $116.41.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $561,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $566,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,641 shares of company stock worth $14,084,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 82,802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

