Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.
