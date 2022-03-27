Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $308.83

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.83.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.93. Watsco has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

