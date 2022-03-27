Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 5,066.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Shares of IIF opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.