Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $170,806.58 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

