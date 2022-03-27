BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Trading 17.1% Higher

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) traded up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded shares of BioGaia AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

