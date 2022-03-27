Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

WNEB stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 in the last three months. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

