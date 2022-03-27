Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 281,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 692,597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

