Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.42.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
