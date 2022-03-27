Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.70 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.