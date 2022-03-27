Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.70 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
