Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Umpqua by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after buying an additional 547,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Umpqua by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after buying an additional 1,126,660 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after buying an additional 4,062,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

