Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $18.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veris Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:VRE opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

