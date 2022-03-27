Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $28.00 at BTIG Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE:STNG opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.65. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.