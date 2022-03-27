KeyCorp’s (KEY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

KEY opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

