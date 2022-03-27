Citigroup Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $86.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

